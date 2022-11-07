ATP Bengaluru Open from Feb. 20

Sports Bureau BENGALURU:
November 07, 2022 21:20 IST

The fifth edition of the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger tennis tournament will be held from February 20 to 26 next year at the KSLTA courts inside Cubbon Park here.

The 2023 edition is set to be bigger than last year’s, with a total prize money of $130,000. In 2022, the KSLTA had chosen to conduct two back-to-back Challengers, albeit with a cash purse of $52,000 each.

“Bengaluru has become a sought-after destination on the ATP Challenger Tour,” a media release quoted tournament director Sunil Yajaman as saying. “Apart from Indian and Karnataka players deriving benefit from the event with home advantage on their side, we are also keen to welcome players from across the globe to Bengaluru.”

“The Government of Karnataka has been our biggest supporter of the Bengaluru Open with all the Corporates based in the city. We have started upgrading the facilities at the KSLTA Stadium in order to give the players and the fans a much better experience,” Yajaman added.

