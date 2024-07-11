ADVERTISEMENT

Ash Barty plays exhibition doubles match at Wimbledon but happy to stay retired

Published - July 11, 2024 09:17 pm IST - London

A year ago, Barty gave birth to a baby boy. She's also doing commentary for the BBC's coverage of Wimbledon

AP

Australia’s Ash Barty plays a forehand return during her invitation doubles match with compatriot Casey Dellacqua against Andrea Petkovic of Germany and Magdelena Rybarikova of Slovakia at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Ash Barty was searching for a thesaurus after her exhibition doubles match at Wimbledon on July 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

A three-time Grand Slam singles champion, Barty retired just over two years ago at the age of 25. She plans to stay retired.

“You guys are killing me,” Barty told journalists. “Anyone have a thesaurus for a word that I can use for no?'” Barty played an invitation doubles match on Centre Court three years to the day after she beat Karolina Pliskova for the Wimbledon title.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Australian's return to the All England Club naturally sparked questions about whether she would come back.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Not interested, she said. A year ago, Barty gave birth to a baby boy. She's also doing commentary for the BBC's coverage of Wimbledon.

“I've got a beautiful commentary box on both Centre and Court 1," she said. "You get a good view and are able to absorb what's happening out on the court. Hopefully people at home are enjoying what I'm having to say. I don't know whether I'm right, wrong or indifferent, but I'm enjoying it as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old Barty said she doesn't ponder what would have been had she stayed on tour to battle Iga Swiatek for the No. 1 ranking.

“I really enjoy watching others do well,” she said. “We have seen Iga dominate for the most part of the last two and a half years. She's been incredible the way she has composure, has gone on incredible runs, winning matches and really dominating, which is hard to do. It's been really impressive watching from afar.”

In the exhibition match, Barty and Casey Dellacqua beat the pairing of Andrea Petkovic and Magdalena Rybarikova.

“I love tennis. I love being here. I love being involved," Barty said. "Now, I just get to pick and choose in small doses, which is really nice.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

tennis / Wimbledon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US