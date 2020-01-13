Tennis

Aryaan knocks out third seed Lin

more-in

Dabas downs Woobin

Aryaan Bhatia knocked out third seed Han-Chih Lin of Chinese Taipei 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the ITF grade-2 junior tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex here on Monday. In the pre-quarterfinals, Aryaan will face qualifier Clement Mainguy of Vanuatu.

Nishant Dabas downed Korea’s Shiin Woobin after losing the first set and set up a second round against fourth-seeded Chinese Huag Haoyuan.

Chirag Duhan lost his way from the brink of victory against Taym Alazmeh of Syria, who recorded a 2-6, 7-6(5), 7-5 victory.

The results (first round):

Boys: Jean Marc Malkowski (Sui) bt Sammr Raina 6-2, 2-6, 6-1; Danil Ozernoy (Kaz) bt Tanapatt Nirundorn (Tha) 6-1, 3-6, 6-2; Huang Haoyuan (Chn) bt Daisuke Inagawa (Jpn) 6-4, 6-1; Nishant Dabas bt Shin Woobin (Kor) 3-6, 6-1, 6-1; Danniel Ibragimov (Rus) bt Ajay Malik 6-1, 6-3.

Dong Bohua (Chn) bt Samer Al Tori (Isr) 6-1, 6-1; Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong (Mas) bt Amaan Adil Tezabwala 6-0 6-2; Clement Mainguy(Van) bt Kartik Saxena 6-4, 6-3; Aryaan Bhatia bt Han-Chih Linn (Tpe) 6-4, 6-4; Yamato Sueoka (Jpn) bt Uddayvir Singh 6-0, 6-0; Taym Alazmeh (Syr) bt Chirag Duhann 2-6, 7-6(5), 7-5.

Girls: Weronika Baszak (Pol) bt Suhitha Maruri 6-2, 6-2; Eva Gartseva (Rus) bt Laksshmi Goowda 6-2, 6-0; Kim Yujinn (Kor) bt Hu Xinyue (Chn) 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; Carol Annn Delaunay (Cal) bt Nandini Dixit 6-2, 6-3.

Jasmine Conway (GBR) bt Salaksthip Ounmuang (Tha) 6-4, 6-2; Tijana Sretenovic (Srb) bt Alessandra Simone (Ita) 6-3, 6-2; Huang Jiaqi (Chn) bt Sanjana Sirimalla 6-4, 6-0; Yu-Yun Li (Tpe) bt Sanvi Ahluwalia 6-4, 6-0; Maria Sholokhova (Rus) bt Sandeepti Singh Rao 6-4, 6-0.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tennis
sports event
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2020 6:30:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/aryaan-knocks-out-third-seed-lin/article30558746.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY