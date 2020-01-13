Aryaan knocks out third seed Lin

Aryaan Bhatia knocked out third seed Han-Chih Lin of Chinese Taipei 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the ITF grade-2 junior tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex here on Monday. In the pre-quarterfinals, Aryaan will face qualifier Clement Mainguy of Vanuatu.

Nishant Dabas downed Korea’s Shiin Woobin after losing the first set and set up a second round against fourth-seeded Chinese Huag Haoyuan.

Chirag Duhan lost his way from the brink of victory against Taym Alazmeh of Syria, who recorded a 2-6, 7-6(5), 7-5 victory.

The results (first round):

Boys: Jean Marc Malkowski (Sui) bt Sammr Raina 6-2, 2-6, 6-1; Danil Ozernoy (Kaz) bt Tanapatt Nirundorn (Tha) 6-1, 3-6, 6-2; Huang Haoyuan (Chn) bt Daisuke Inagawa (Jpn) 6-4, 6-1; Nishant Dabas bt Shin Woobin (Kor) 3-6, 6-1, 6-1; Danniel Ibragimov (Rus) bt Ajay Malik 6-1, 6-3.

Dong Bohua (Chn) bt Samer Al Tori (Isr) 6-1, 6-1; Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong (Mas) bt Amaan Adil Tezabwala 6-0 6-2; Clement Mainguy(Van) bt Kartik Saxena 6-4, 6-3; Aryaan Bhatia bt Han-Chih Linn (Tpe) 6-4, 6-4; Yamato Sueoka (Jpn) bt Uddayvir Singh 6-0, 6-0; Taym Alazmeh (Syr) bt Chirag Duhann 2-6, 7-6(5), 7-5.

Girls: Weronika Baszak (Pol) bt Suhitha Maruri 6-2, 6-2; Eva Gartseva (Rus) bt Laksshmi Goowda 6-2, 6-0; Kim Yujinn (Kor) bt Hu Xinyue (Chn) 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; Carol Annn Delaunay (Cal) bt Nandini Dixit 6-2, 6-3.

Jasmine Conway (GBR) bt Salaksthip Ounmuang (Tha) 6-4, 6-2; Tijana Sretenovic (Srb) bt Alessandra Simone (Ita) 6-3, 6-2; Huang Jiaqi (Chn) bt Sanjana Sirimalla 6-4, 6-0; Yu-Yun Li (Tpe) bt Sanvi Ahluwalia 6-4, 6-0; Maria Sholokhova (Rus) bt Sandeepti Singh Rao 6-4, 6-0.