Anirudh Chandrasekar and David Hernandez of Spain fought their way past Joan Nadal Vives and Abdullah Shelbayh 7-6(6), 6-7(5), [10-8] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €74,825 Challenger tennis tournament here on Tuesday.

The results: €74,825 Challenger, Manacor: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Anirudh Chandrasekar & David Hernandez (Esp) bt Joan Nadal Vives (Esp) & Abdullah Shelbayh (Jor) 7-6(6), 6-7(5), [10-8].

$25,000 ITF men, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand: First round: S. Mukund bt Krittin Koaykul (Tha) 6-0, 6-4. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sai Karteek Reddy & Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul (Tha) bt Tomohiro Masabayashi (Jpn) & Thantub Suksumrarn (Tha) 6-4, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Tashkent, Uzbekistan: First round: Matthew Summers (GBR) bt Sidharth Rawat 7-5, 6-2. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Parth Aggarwal & Edison Ambarzumjan (Ger) bt Igor Panin & Pavel Shchaya-Zubrov 6-4, 6-4; Adil Kalyanpur & Vishnu Vardhan bt Dev Javia & Aryan Shah 6-3, 6-4.

$40,000 ITF women, Jinan, China: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): I-Hsuan Cho & Yi Tsen Cho (Tpe) bt Riya Bhatia & Michika Ozeki (Jpn) 6-0, 6-4.

$25,000 ITF women, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Watsachol Sawatdee & Tanuchaporn Yongmod (Tha) 2-6, 7-6(0), [10-8].

$15,000 ITF women, Valladolid, Spain: First round: Liu Min (Chn) bt Aaddi Gupta 6-1, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: First round: Hanna Bougouffa (Fra) bt Himadri Kashyap 6-4, 6-3. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Zeel Desai & Celine Simunyu (Irl) bt Polina Kalbekova & Ralina Kalmulina 6-2, 6-0.

