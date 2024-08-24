ADVERTISEMENT

Vaishnavi Adkar storms into the final in Thailand

Updated - August 24, 2024 06:54 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 06:46 pm IST - Nakhon Si Thammarat (Thailand)

Sports Bureau

Eighth seed Vaishnavi Adkar cruised past third seed Rina Saigo of Japan 6-0, 6-3 in the semifinals of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here on Saturday. In the final, Vaishnavi will play fourth seed Patcharin Cheapchandej of Thailand.

In the $867,750 ATP event in Winston-Salem, USA, wild cards Dhakshineswar Suresh and Luca Pow lost 6-4, 6-2 to fourth seeds Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow of the USA in the doubles semifinals.

The Indo-British pair, who pursue their education at the Wake Forest University, won 90 ATP points, and $12,470.

It was a breakthrough week for the towering Dhakshineswar as he had also made the final qualifying round in singles. He has a modest singles ranking of 1087, and 1710 in doubles, mainly because he rarely gets to play the professional circuit.

The results: $867,750 ATP, Winston-Salem (USA): Doubles, semifinals: Nathaniel Lammons & Jackson Withrow (USA) bt Luca Pow (GBR) & Dhakshineswar Suresh 6-4, 6-2.

$15,000 ITF women, Nakhon Si Thammarat (Thailand): Semifinals: Vaishnavi Adkar bt Rina Saigo (Jpn) 6-0, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF men, Nakhon Si Thammarat: Semifinals: Jirat Navasirisomboon & Pawit Sornlaksup (Tha) bt Markos Kalovelonis (Gre) & Nitin Kumar Sinha 7-6(4), 7-6(5).

