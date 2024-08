Ankita Raina defeated Kathleen Kanev of Germany 6-3, 7-5 in the first round of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Roehampton, Great Britain, on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the $15,000 ITF men’s event in Curtea de Arges, Romania, Manas Dhamne beat Adam Panaras of France 6-3, 6-2 in the first round.

The results: €74,825 Challenger, Bonn: Doubles, pre-quarterfinals: David Pel & Bart Stevens (Ned) bt Luca Sanchez (Fra) & Divij Sharan 6-2, 6-4.

ADVERTISEMENT

$25,000 ITF women, Brazzaville, Congo: First round: Dev Javia bt Yash Chaurasia 6-3, 6-2.

$25,000 ITF men, Taipei: First round: S. Mukund bt Mitsuki Leong (Mas) 7-6(2), 6-2; Kazuki Nishiwaki (Jpn) bt Sidharth Rawat 6-3, 6-2.

$15,000 ITF men, Curtea de Arges, Romania: First round: Manas Dhamne bt Adam Panaras (Fra) 6-3, 6-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir: First round: Daniel Khazime bt Chirag Duhan 6-2, 7-6(5).

$25,000 ITF women, Roehampton, Britain: First round: Ankita Raina bt Kathleen Kanev (Ger) 6-3, 7-5.

$15,000 ITF women, Tbilisi, Georgia: Pre-quarterfinals: Elena Jamshidi (Den) bt Smriti Bhasin 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-5; Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sofya Gapankova & Kseniya Yersh bt Edda Mamedova & Saumya Vig 6-1, 7-6(3).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.