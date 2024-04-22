April 22, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti defeated wild card entrants Andreas Mies and Jan Lennard Struff 7-6(6), 7-6(5) in the doubles final of the €651,865 ATP tennis tournament in Munich on Sunday.

It was the first title of the season and second ATP doubles title for the 31-year-old Bhambri, who has won 40 titles in the professional circuit including 21 in doubles.

The champion team won €30,610 and 250 ATP points. The runners-up collected €16,380 and 150 points.

Yuki and Albano had beaten Monte Carlo Masters champions Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen of Belgium in the first round. In winning the final, the Indo-French team, which had reached the semifinals of the Marrakech ATP event earlier, denied a double crown for Jan-Lennard Struff who won his maiden ATP singles title earlier in the day in front of home crowd.

