ADVERTISEMENT

Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti triumph in Munich

April 22, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Doubles champions Yuki and Olivetti with coach Balachandran on Sunday.. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti defeated wild card entrants Andreas Mies and Jan Lennard Struff 7-6(6), 7-6(5) in the doubles final of the €651,865 ATP tennis tournament in Munich on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the first title of the season and second ATP doubles title for the 31-year-old Bhambri, who has won 40 titles in the professional circuit including 21 in doubles.

The champion team won €30,610 and 250 ATP points. The runners-up collected €16,380 and 150 points.

Yuki and Albano had beaten Monte Carlo Masters champions Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen of Belgium in the first round. In winning the final, the Indo-French team, which had reached the semifinals of the Marrakech ATP event earlier, denied a double crown for Jan-Lennard Struff who won his maiden ATP singles title earlier in the day in front of home crowd.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US