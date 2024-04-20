ADVERTISEMENT

Rithvik Bollipalli and Niki Poonacha in Challenger final

April 20, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Acapulco

Sports Bureau

Rithvik Bollipalli and Niki Poonacha defeated Anirudh Chandrasekar and Hans Verdugo 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles semifinals of the $164,000 Challenger tennis tournament here. The unseeded Indian pair is scheduled to face top seeds Luke Johnson and Skander Mansouri in the title round.

Prarthana Thombare and Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands won the doubles title in the $40,000 ITF women’s event in Shenzhen, China. It was the 28th career doubles title for Prarthana.

Other result: $15,000 ITF men, Shymkent, Kazakhstan: Semifinals: Bekhan Atlangeriev bt Karan Singh 6-3, 6-4.

