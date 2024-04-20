GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rithvik Bollipalli and Niki Poonacha in Challenger final

April 20, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Acapulco

Sports Bureau

Rithvik Bollipalli and Niki Poonacha defeated Anirudh Chandrasekar and Hans Verdugo 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles semifinals of the $164,000 Challenger tennis tournament here. The unseeded Indian pair is scheduled to face top seeds Luke Johnson and Skander Mansouri in the title round.

Prarthana Thombare and Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands won the doubles title in the $40,000 ITF women’s event in Shenzhen, China. It was the 28th career doubles title for Prarthana.

Other result: $15,000 ITF men, Shymkent, Kazakhstan: Semifinals: Bekhan Atlangeriev bt Karan Singh 6-3, 6-4.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.