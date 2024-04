April 14, 2024 05:21 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

Third seeds Arjun Kadhe and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan defeated second seeds Piotr Matuszewski and Matthew Romios 7-6(5), 6-4 in the doubles final of the $82,000 Challenger tennis tournament here.

The champion team collected $4665 and 75 ATP points while the runners-up got $2700 and 50 points.

It was the 33rd doubles title for the 35-year-old Jeevan, and his 12th Challenger doubles crown. For the 30-year-old Arjun, it was his 19th doubles triumph and sixth Challenger title.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.