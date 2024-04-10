April 10, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Changsha (China)

Changsha (China)

China proved too strong for India as it swept its way to a 3-0 victory, dropping seven games in all, in the league phase of the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania group-1 women’s tennis tournament on Wednesday.

The combination of China and clay surface was a hard nut to crack for the Indian team to the extent that the No. 1 player Ankita Raina failed to win a game against World No. 8 Qinwen Zheng.

In other matches, Korea beat Taiwan 3-0 and New Zealand breezed past Pacific Oceania 3-0, dropping a solitary game.

India will next play Taiwan on Thursday.

The results, league:

China bt India 3-0 (Xinyu Wang bt Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-2, 6-3; Qinwen Zheng bt Ankita Raina 6-0, 6-0; Hanyu Guo & Xiyu Wang bt Rutuja Bhosale & Prarthana Thombare 6-1, 6-1).