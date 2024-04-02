April 02, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth defeated wild card entrants Michael Mmoh and Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $742,350 ATP tennis tournament in Houston.

In the $40,000 ITF women’s event in Kashiwa, Japan, eighth seed Ankita Raina fought for three hours and 23 minutes before losing 7-6(1), 4-6, 7-6(1) to Ya-Hsuan Lee of Chinese Taipei in the first round.

Ankita, however, made the doubles quarterfinals with Chia Yi Tsao of Chinese Taipei.

The results: $742,350 ATP, Houston:

Doubles, pre-quarterfinals: Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Michael Mmoh & Frances Tiafoe (USA) 6-3, 6-4.

$40,000 ITF women, Kashiwa: First round: Ya-Hsuan Lee (Tpe) bt Ankita Raina 7-6(1), 4-6, 7-6(1); Doubles, pre-quarterfinals: Ankita Raina & Chia Yi Tsao (Tpe) bt Yu-Yun Li (Tpe) & Hong Yi Cody Wong (Hkg) 6-2, 6-1.