Indian boys top qualification for WJT Asia-Oceania tennis

February 17, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

The Indian team of Tavish Pahwa, Hruthik Katakam and Fazal Ali Meer qualified for the WJT Asia-Oceania under-14 tennis tournament from the pre-qualifying event played in Colombo.

India defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in the final on Saturday. Both the teams qualified for the next stage, from among 21 teams that competed in the boys event.

Indonesia and Nepal qualified from the girls event. India was already assured of its berth in the Asia-Oceania event in the girls section, and thus did not have to go through the qualifying event that featured 14 teams.

Indian boys, guided by coach Irfan Ahmed as the captain, beat Guam and Nepal 3-0 each in the group stage. In the knock-out stage, India had a bye in the first round, and beat Syria 3-0 in the semifinals, before downing Sri Lanka.

