February 15, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MANAMA

Sathi Reddy Chirala and Fabio Fognini lost 6-1, 6-3 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $164,000 Challenger tennis tournament here.

The results:

$164,000 Challenger, Manama: Doubles, pre-quarterfinals: Marco Bortolotti & Alessandro Giannessi (Ita) bt Sathi Reddy Chirala & Fabio Fognini (Ita) 6-1, 6-3.

$25,000 ITF men, Nakhon Si Thammarat: Pre-quarterfinals: Tsung-Hao Huang (Tpe) bt Nitin Kumar Sinha 3-6, 6-3, 6-1; Doubles, quarterfinals: Mitsuki Leong (Mas) & Niitn Kumar Sinha bt Nikita Ianin & Boris Pokotilov 6-3, 6-2.

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Pre-quarterfinals: Fausto Tabacco (Ita) bt Chirag Duhan 6-4, 6-2.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir: First round: Beatrice Ricci (Ita) bt Sandeepti Singh Rao 6-2, 6-2.

