Zeeshan Ali is both captain and coach for Davis Cup tie against Pakistan

January 30, 2024 04:38 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has asked coach Zeeshan Ali to take over the job of the captain as well for the Davis Cup World Group play-off tie against Pakistan to be played in Islamabad on February 3 and 4.

It was announced that the captain of the team Rohit Rajpal has not been able to join the squad in Pakistan owing to personal reasons.

“With his wealth of experience and expertise in tennis, Zeeshan Ali is poised to guide the Indian team with distinction in the crucial tie”, said the secretary general of AITA, Anil Dhupar, in a statement on Tuesday.

