ADVERTISEMENT

Rethin and Cahir make it to the semifinals

January 18, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOLKATA

Sports Bureau

Fourth seed Rethin Senthil Pranav and eighth-seeded Cahir Warik kept the Indian flag flying as they produced emphatic victories in their respective quarterfinal outings in the Central Excise and CGST ITF Junior (J200) tennis at the synthetic courts of the BTA Complex on Thursday.

Rethin had to dig deep to overcome seventh seed Duje Markovina of Croatia in a contest that lasted more than three hours.

Rethin, who won 6-4, 7-6(1), will face top-ranked Nikita Bilozertsev of Ukraine on Friday. Bilozertsev got the better of Japan’s Hikaru Takahashi 6-4, 6-1.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Cahir breezed past second seed Vojtech Vales of Czech Republic 6-1, 7-6(8). Fourth-seeded Cahir will meet third-ranked Ognjen Milic of Serbia.

The results:

Quarterfinals: Boys: Nikita Bilozertsev (Ukr) bt Hikaru Takahashi (Jpn) 6-4, 6-1; Rethin Pranav Senthil Kumar (Ind) bt Duje Markovina (Cro) 6-4, 7-6(1); Ognjen Milic (Srb) bt Iliyas Maratuly (Kaz) 6-1, 6-0; Cahir Warik (Ind) bt Vojtech Vales (Cze) 6-1, 7-6(8).

Girls: Maayan Laron (Isr) bt Shihomi Li Xuan Leong (Mas) 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-1; Christasha McNeil (USA) bt Anastasiya Krymkova (Kaz) 6-0, 6-1; Daria Shadchneva (Rus) bt Sara Borkop (Den) 6-3, 6-2; Maria Golovina (Rus) bt Maya Iyengar (USA) 7-5, 6-4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US