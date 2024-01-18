January 18, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOLKATA

Fourth seed Rethin Senthil Pranav and eighth-seeded Cahir Warik kept the Indian flag flying as they produced emphatic victories in their respective quarterfinal outings in the Central Excise and CGST ITF Junior (J200) tennis at the synthetic courts of the BTA Complex on Thursday.

Rethin had to dig deep to overcome seventh seed Duje Markovina of Croatia in a contest that lasted more than three hours.

Rethin, who won 6-4, 7-6(1), will face top-ranked Nikita Bilozertsev of Ukraine on Friday. Bilozertsev got the better of Japan’s Hikaru Takahashi 6-4, 6-1.

Cahir breezed past second seed Vojtech Vales of Czech Republic 6-1, 7-6(8). Fourth-seeded Cahir will meet third-ranked Ognjen Milic of Serbia.

The results:

Quarterfinals: Boys: Nikita Bilozertsev (Ukr) bt Hikaru Takahashi (Jpn) 6-4, 6-1; Rethin Pranav Senthil Kumar (Ind) bt Duje Markovina (Cro) 6-4, 7-6(1); Ognjen Milic (Srb) bt Iliyas Maratuly (Kaz) 6-1, 6-0; Cahir Warik (Ind) bt Vojtech Vales (Cze) 6-1, 7-6(8).

Girls: Maayan Laron (Isr) bt Shihomi Li Xuan Leong (Mas) 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-1; Christasha McNeil (USA) bt Anastasiya Krymkova (Kaz) 6-0, 6-1; Daria Shadchneva (Rus) bt Sara Borkop (Den) 6-3, 6-2; Maria Golovina (Rus) bt Maya Iyengar (USA) 7-5, 6-4.