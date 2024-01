January 06, 2024 04:17 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Eighth seeds Yuki Bhambri and Robin Haase missed a match point at 9-8 in the super tie-break and were beaten 6-3, 6-7(5), [11-9] by second seeds Lloyd Glasspool and Jean-Julien Rojer in the doubles semifinals of the $739,945 ATP tennis tournament in Brisbane on Saturday.

The Indo-Dutch pair collected 90 ATP points and $9,500.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.