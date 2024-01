January 06, 2024 04:04 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Moise Kouame and Maria Golovina won the boys and girls’ singles titles respectively in the ITF junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Saturday.

Moise beat Seo Hyeon Seok 6-2, 6-2 while Maria defeated Shihomi Leong 6-3, 6-3.

The French boy, Moise had dropped only one set on the way to the title, to his doubles partner and second seed Rethin Pranav. Maria had also dropped only one set en route to the final, to second seed Maaya Rajeshwaran.