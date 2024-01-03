GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Parth Aggarwal progresses in singles and doubles

January 03, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Parth Aggarwal won his first round of singles and doubles in the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Kish Island, Iran.

Parth beat Amir Hossein Badi of Iran 6-4, 6-4 in singles and in the pre-quarterfinals of doubles, Parth and Sergo Sikharulidze of Georgia defeted Curzio Marucci and Darrshan Suresh 6-4, 6-4.

The results:

$739,945 ATP, Brisbane: Doubles (second round): Yuki Bhambri & Rohin Haase (Ned) w/o Ugo Humbert (Fra) & Ben Shelton (USA).

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (first round): Chirag Duhan bt Paul Werren (Aut) 6-1, 7-6(6). Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Ryuki Matsuda & Ryootaro Taguchi (Jpn) bt Luca Castagnola (Ita) & Chirag Duhan 6-3, 6-2.

$15,000 ITF men, Kish Island, Iran: Singles (first round): Parth Aggarwal bt Amir Hossein Badi (Iri) 6-4, 6-4. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Parth Aggarwal & Sergo Sikharulidze (Geo) bt Curzio Manucci (Ita) & Darrshan Suresh (Mas) 6-4, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Singles (first round): Jialin Tian (Chn) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 6-2, 6-1. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Michika Ozeki (Jpn) & Darja Suvirdjonkova (Srb) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi & Nagomi Higashitani (Jpn) 6-1, 6-3.

