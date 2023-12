December 18, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST

Adil Kalyanpur and Preston Brown of the USA went down 6-2, 6-4 to Reece Falck and George Stoupe of New Zealand in the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament on Monday.

In singles, Adil has drawn second seed Keegan Smith of USA in the first round.

The results:

$15,000 ITF men, Papamoa, New Zealand: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Reece Falck & George Stoupe (Nzl) bt Preston Brown (USA) & Adil Kalyanpur 6-2, 6-4.

