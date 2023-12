December 14, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - BENGALURU

Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune will host back to back ATP Challenger 100 tennis tournaments early next year.

The Chennai Open will be held from February 5 to 11, followed by Bengaluru Open (Feb. 12 to 18) and Pune Challenger (Feb. 19 to 25).

India is scheduled to play its Davis Cup World Group I Playoff tie away to Pakistan just ahead of the Chennai Challenger, with the turnaround time between the two events expected to be 24 to 48 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.