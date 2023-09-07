HamberMenu
Lakshmi Prabha outguns Sahira Singh

September 07, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - JHAJJAR

Sports Bureau

Third seed Lakshmi Prabha beat top seed Sahira Singh 6-3, 5-7, 6-0 in the semifinals of the Rs. 100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Thursday. In the final, Lakshmi willl play fourth seed Kavya Khirwar.

Kavya made the doubles final as well in partnership with Tanushri Pandey, defeating top seeds Ishwari Matere and Kashish Bhatia in straight sets.

The results (semifinals):

Singles: Lakshmi Prabha bt Sahira Singh 6-3, 5-7, 6-0; Kavya Khirwar bt Kashish Bhatia 5-3 (conceded).

Doubles: Tanushri Pandey & Kavya Khirwar bt Ishwari Matere & Kashish Bhatia 6-4, 7-6(5); Prathiba Narayan & Arthi Muniyan bt Gauri Mangaonkar & Diya Malik 1-6, 6-3, [11-9].

