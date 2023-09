September 02, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - LUDHIANA

Fourth seed Suraj Prabodh overcame top seed Oges Theyjo 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-3 in the final of the Rs. 100,000 AITA men’s tennis tournament at the Harvest Academy on Friday. Oges had won the title at the same venue last week.

In the doubles final, Amit Bzad and Anuj Malik beat top seeds Udit Kamboj and Ajay Kundu 6-4, 6-3.