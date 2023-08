August 12, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - JHAJJAR

Top seeds Panshul Uboveja and Manshi Singh won the under-16 boys and girls titles in the AITA National series junior tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Saturday.

Panshul beat second seed Shaurya Bhardwaj for the loss of four games, while Manshi downed eighth seed Aditi Singh 6-4, 6-3.

The results (finals):

U-16: Boys: Panshul Uboveja bt Shaurya Bhardwaj 6-3, 6-1.; Girls: Manshi Singh bt Aditi Tyagi 6-4, 6-3.