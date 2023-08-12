ADVERTISEMENT

Tamanna Takoria clinches women’s title

August 12, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Tamanna. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sports Bureau

Unseeded Tamanna Takoria defeated sixth seed Sejal Bhutada 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 in the final of the Rs. 100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Dream House Resort, Vaishali Nagar, on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Tamanna, who trains with coach Ankit Patel at the Tennis Vidyalaya, had defeated Renee Singh, Suhani Gaur, Anoushka Sharma and Thaniya Sarai in the earlier rounds without dropping a set.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The results (final):

Tamanna Takoria bt Sejal Bhutada 5-7, 6-2, 6-4; Semifinals: Sejal bt Sonicka Jadeesh 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; Tamanna bt Renee Singh 6-1, 6-3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

tennis

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US