August 10, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST

Jhajjar

Second seed Shaurya Bhardwaj fought his way past fifth seed Pranav Mishra 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the under-16 boys quarterfinals of the AITA National series junior tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy at Jhajjar on Thursday.

The results (quarterfinals):

U-16: Boys: Panshul Ubovega bt Shreyas Dogial 6-1, 6-1; Aaditya Sansanval bt Veer Madan 6-0, 6-3; Kanishk Khathuria bt Aditya Acharya 6-1, 6-3; Shaurya Bhardwaj bt Pranav Mishra 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Girls: Manshi Singh bt Khushi Gaur 6-4, 6-2; Anandita Upadhyay bt Vibha Khadka 6-4, 7-6(7); Havisha Choudhary bt Swasti Singh 7-5, 6-0; Aditi Tyagi bt Samaira Kohli 6-3, 6-4.