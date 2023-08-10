August 10, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

The TVS-MCC National junior under-18 clay-court tennis championships for boys and girls will be held from August 12 to 19 at the Madras Cricket Club (MCC) courts.

This 30th edition of the event will be conducted under the auspices of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) for the first time and the TNTA’s support will be extended for the next edition as well.

The tournament is being held at the MCC courts after a gap of four years.

The qualifying matches for both boys and girls will be played from Aug. 12, while the main draw matches are scheduled to commence on Aug. 14. The doubles finals will be on Aug. 18, followed by the singles finals on Aug. 19.

Viewers get free entry to the event.

One hundred and twenty boys and 104 girls from across the country will take part in the event and HEAD Tour balls will be used.

TNTA President Vijay Amritraj said: “I’m extremely delighted and grateful that TVS Motor, an internationally reputed company and a household name in India, is the title sponsor for the prestigious championship. I’m thrilled that the championship is returning to the prestigious 176-year-old Madras Cricket Club!”

