HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TVS-MCC National junior u-18 clay-court tennis from Aug. 12

August 10, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Sports Bureau

CHENNAI

The TVS-MCC National junior under-18 clay-court tennis championships for boys and girls will be held from August 12 to 19 at the Madras Cricket Club (MCC) courts.

This 30th edition of the event will be conducted under the auspices of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) for the first time and the TNTA’s support will be extended for the next edition as well.

The tournament is being held at the MCC courts after a gap of four years.

The qualifying matches for both boys and girls will be played from Aug. 12, while the main draw matches are scheduled to commence on Aug. 14. The doubles finals will be on Aug. 18, followed by the singles finals on Aug. 19.

Viewers get free entry to the event.

One hundred and twenty boys and 104 girls from across the country will take part in the event and HEAD Tour balls will be used.

TNTA President Vijay Amritraj said: “I’m extremely delighted and grateful that TVS Motor, an internationally reputed company and a household name in India, is the title sponsor for the prestigious championship. I’m thrilled that the championship is returning to the prestigious 176-year-old Madras Cricket Club!”

Related Topics

tennis

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.