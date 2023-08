August 05, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

Rithvik Bollipalli and Arjun Kadhe defeated Joao Domingues and Frederico Silva 5-7, 6-3, [10-6] in the doubles semifinals of the €145,000 Challlenger tennis tournament.

In the $25,000 ITF women’s event in Foxhills, Great Britain, Rutuja Bhosale and Destanee Aiava of Australia beat top seeds Talia Gibson and Petra Hule of Australia in the doubles final. It was the 22nd career doubles title for the 27-year-old Rutuja.

In the $25,000 ITF men’s event in Astana, Kazakhstan, Siddhant Banthia and Sai Karteek Reddy beat Daniil Glinka and Karl Saar of Estonia 7-5, 6-7(13), [10-4] for the doubles title.

In the $15,000 ITF women’s event in Monastir, Tunisia, Zeel Desai went down in two hours and 47 minutes to the top seed Caroline Romeo of France 5-7, 6-7(5) in the semifinals.

The results:

€145,000 Challenger, Porto: Doubles, semifinals: Rithvik Bollipalli & Arjun Kadhe bt Joao Domingues & Frederico Silva (Por) 5-7, 6-3, [10-6].

$25,000 ITF men, Astana: Doubles, final: Siddhant Banthia & Sai Karteek Reddy bt Daniil Glinka & Karl Saar (Est) 7-5, 6-7(13), [10-4].

$25,000 ITF women, Foxhills: Doubles, final: Destanee Aiava (Aus) & Rutuja Bhosale bt Talia Gibson & Petra Hule (Aus) 6-2, 6-3.

$25,000 ITF women, Astana: Doubles, final: Haruna Arakawa & Erika Sema (Jpn) bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-7(6), 6-3, [10-5].

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Semifinals: Caroline Romeo (Fra) bt Zeel Dessai 7-5, 7-6(5).

