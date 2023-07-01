ADVERTISEMENT

Yuki Bhambri wins ATP doubles title in Mallorca

July 01, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Yuki Bhambri and Lloyd Harris of South Africa won the doubles title in the €984,805 ATP tennis tournament in Mallorca with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Robin Haase and Philipp Oswald in the final on Saturday.

It was the maiden ATP doubles title for the 30-year-old Yuki, who was ranked a career best No. 83 in singles in 2018.

The title was worth 250 ATP points and €48,380. The runners-up team got 150 points and €25,890.

Yuki was competing in Mallorca with the South African as his regular partner Saketh Myneni had taken a week off to get ready for Wimbledon and the tournaments ahead.

The results: €984,805 ATP, Mallorca:

Doubles (final): Yuki Bhambri & Lloyd Harris (RSA) bt Robin Haase (Ned) & Philipp Oswald (Aut) 6-3, 6-4.

$25,000 ITF men, Bourg-en-Bresse, France: Doubles (final): David Pichler (Aut) & Parikshit Somani bt Maxence Beauge & Lucas Bouquet (Fra) 6-2, 7-6(3).

$15,000 ITF men, Jakarta: Semifinals: M Rifqi Fitriadi (Ina) bt S.D. Prajwal Dev 7-6(3), 6-2; Palaphoom Kovapitukted (Tha) bt Siddhant Banthia 6-2, 6-3; Doubles (final): S.D. Prajwal Dev & Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Kazuma Kawachi & Shuichi Sekiguchi (Jpn) 6-1, 6-2.

