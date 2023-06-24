Second seeds Jonathan Eysseric and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela beat Ramkumar Ramanathan and Luca Margaroli 6-2, 6-3 in the doubles final of the €145,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Montechiarugolo, Italy, on Saturday.
The champion team won 125 ATP points and €8,420. The Indo-Swiss team collected 75 points and €4,900.
In the ITF tournament in Jakarta, Siddhant Banthia and Nitin Kumar Sinha were beaten 6-4, 6-3 in the doubles final by Justin Barki and Thiemo De Bakker.
The results:
€145,000 Challenger, Montechiarugolo, Italy
Doubles (final): Jonathan Eysseric (Fra) & Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (Mex) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan & Luca Margaroli (Sui) 6-2, 6-3.
$15,000 ITF men, Jakarta, Indonesia
Doubles (final): Justin Barki (Ina) & Thiemo De Bakker (Ned) bt Siddhant Banthia & Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-4, 6-3.
