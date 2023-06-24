HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ramkumar & Margaroli duo loses in the final

June 24, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Second seeds Jonathan Eysseric and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela beat Ramkumar Ramanathan and Luca Margaroli 6-2, 6-3 in the doubles final of the €145,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Montechiarugolo, Italy, on Saturday.

The champion team won 125 ATP points and €8,420. The Indo-Swiss team collected 75 points and €4,900.

In the ITF tournament in Jakarta, Siddhant Banthia and Nitin Kumar Sinha were beaten 6-4, 6-3 in the doubles final by Justin Barki and Thiemo De Bakker.

The results:

€145,000 Challenger, Montechiarugolo, Italy

Doubles (final): Jonathan Eysseric (Fra) & Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (Mex) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan & Luca Margaroli (Sui) 6-2, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF men, Jakarta, Indonesia

Doubles (final): Justin Barki (Ina) & Thiemo De Bakker (Ned) bt Siddhant Banthia & Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-4, 6-3.

Related Topics

tennis

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.