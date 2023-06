June 19, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Second seed Karman Kaur Thandi went down fighting 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6 to eighth seed Yulia Starodubtseva of Ukraine in the final of the $60,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Sumter, USA, on Sunday. Karman has moved up to No.234 in rank, and is second among Indian women behind Ankita Raina (206).

The results:

$60,000 ITF women, Sumter, USA

Singles (final): Yulia Starodubtseva (Ukr) bt Karman Kaur Thandi 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-4.