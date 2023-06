June 18, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Second seed Karman Kaur Thandi defeated fifth seed Maria Mateas 7-5, 6-3 in the semifinals of the $60,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Sumter, USA. In the final, Karman will play Yulia Starodubtseva of Ukraine.

In the $15,000 ITF men’s event in Jakarta, Indonesia, Siddhant Banthia and Sai Karteek Reddy won the doubles title. It was the fifth doubles crown in the professional circuit for Banthia, while it was the fourth for Sai Karteek

The results:

$60,000 ITF women, Sumter, USA: Semifinals: Karman Kaur Thandi bt Maria Mateas (USA) 7-5, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF men, Jakarta: Doubles (final): Siddhant Banthia & Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta bt Sora Fukuda & Tomohiro Masabayashi (Jpn) 6-7(3), 7-5, [10-5].