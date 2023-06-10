HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prarthana & Rompies lose doubles semifinals

June 10, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Caserta (Italy)

Prarthana Thombare and Jessy Rompies of Indonesia missed six match points, including one in the super tie-break, in losing the doubles semifinals 7-5, 6-7(9), [10-12] to top seeds Despina Papamichail and Camilla Rosatello in the $60,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here.

In the ITF men’s event in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand, seventh seed S.D. Prajwal Dev beat Maximum Jones 7-6(2), 6-3 to set up a title clash with third seed Shinji Hazawa of Japan.

The results: Semifinals: $60,000 ITF women, Caserta, Italy: Despina Papamichail (Gre) & Camilla Rosatello (Ita) bt Jessy Rompies (Ina) & Prarthana Thombare 5-7, 7-6(9), [12-10].

$40,000 ITF women, La Marsa, Tunisia: Maria Kozyreva & Wei Sijia (Chn) bt Rutuja Bhosale & Justina Mikulskyte (Ltu) 7-5, 1-0 (retired).

$15,000 ITF women, Banja Luka, Bosnia & Herzegovina: Ada Piestrzynska (Pol) & Daria Yesypchuk (Ukr) bt Madelief Hageman (Ned) & Saumya Vig 2-6, 7-5, [10-6].

$15,000 ITF men, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand: S.D. Prajwal Dev bt Maximus Jones (Tha) 7-6(2), 6-3.

$15,000 ITF men, Tehran, Iran: Loreno Bocchi (Ita) bt Karan Singh 6-2, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF men, Frascati, Italy: Emilien Voisin & Arthur Weber (Fra) bt Alessandro Bellifemine (Ita) & Rushil Khosla 7-5, 6-2.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.