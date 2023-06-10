June 10, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

Caserta (Italy)

Prarthana Thombare and Jessy Rompies of Indonesia missed six match points, including one in the super tie-break, in losing the doubles semifinals 7-5, 6-7(9), [10-12] to top seeds Despina Papamichail and Camilla Rosatello in the $60,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here.

In the ITF men’s event in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand, seventh seed S.D. Prajwal Dev beat Maximum Jones 7-6(2), 6-3 to set up a title clash with third seed Shinji Hazawa of Japan.

The results: Semifinals: $60,000 ITF women, Caserta, Italy: Despina Papamichail (Gre) & Camilla Rosatello (Ita) bt Jessy Rompies (Ina) & Prarthana Thombare 5-7, 7-6(9), [12-10].

$40,000 ITF women, La Marsa, Tunisia: Maria Kozyreva & Wei Sijia (Chn) bt Rutuja Bhosale & Justina Mikulskyte (Ltu) 7-5, 1-0 (retired).

$15,000 ITF women, Banja Luka, Bosnia & Herzegovina: Ada Piestrzynska (Pol) & Daria Yesypchuk (Ukr) bt Madelief Hageman (Ned) & Saumya Vig 2-6, 7-5, [10-6].

$15,000 ITF men, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand: S.D. Prajwal Dev bt Maximus Jones (Tha) 7-6(2), 6-3.

$15,000 ITF men, Tehran, Iran: Loreno Bocchi (Ita) bt Karan Singh 6-2, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF men, Frascati, Italy: Emilien Voisin & Arthur Weber (Fra) bt Alessandro Bellifemine (Ita) & Rushil Khosla 7-5, 6-2.