June 06, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Prarthana Thombare and Jessy Rompies of Indonesia defeated Anastasia Kovaleva and Ksenia Zaytseva 6-4, 6-4 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $60,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Caserta, Italy, on Tuesday.

The results:

$25,000 ITF men, Jakarta: First round: Yanki Erel (Tur) bt Vishnu Vardhan 7-6(4), 7-5; Lorenzo Lorusso (Ita) bt Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-3, 6-3; Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Francis Casey Alcantara (Phi) 6-3, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Nakhon Si Thammarat (Thailand): First round: Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Rishab Agarwal 6-3, 6-2; Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Congsup Congcar (Tha) & Bang Shuo Yin (Tpe) bt Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam & Siddharth Vishwakarma 6-3, 7-6(3); Shinji Hazawa & Ryotaro Taguchi (Jpn) bt Siddhant Banthia & Finn Reynolds (Nzl) 7-6(4), 6-4; Rishab Agarwal & Manish Sureshkumar bt Yuttana Charoenphon & Kasidit Samrej (Tha) 7-6(0), 3-6, [10-7].

$15,000 ITF men, Tehran: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Ishaque Eqbal & Hazem Naw (Syr) bt Samyar Elyasi & Sina Moghimi (Iri) 6-1, 6-2.

$60,000 ITF women, Caserta (Italy): Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Jessy Rompies (Ina) & Prarthana Thombare bt Anastasia Kovaleva & Ksenia Zaytseva 6-4, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF women, Kashiwa (Japan): Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Honori Koyama & Rio Tsuda (Jpn) bt Paavanii Paathak & Priyanka Rodricks 6-2, 6-1.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir (Tunisia): Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Soumeya Anane (GBR) & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi bt Clelia Lombardi (Ita) & Aleksandra Pozarenko 6-4, 6-1.

