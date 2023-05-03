ADVERTISEMENT

AITA women’s tennis | Sonal overcomes Rachita in three sets

May 03, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Third seed Sonal Patil, the champion of the last tournament, was stretched to three sets by fifth seed Rachita Talwar in the quarterfinals of the ₹100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy in Jhajjar on Wednesday. Sonal won 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

In the semifinals, Sonal will challenge top seed Sahira Singh, who eased past Shefali Arora for the loss of five games. The other last-four clash will be between Divya Bhardwaj and second seed Kashish Bhatia.

The results (quarterfinals):

Sahira Singh bt Shefali Arora 6-3, 6-2; Sonal Patil bt Rachita Talwar 6-3, 4-6, 6-2; Divya Bhardwaj bt Chandana Potugari 6-3, 6-3; Kashish Bhatia bt Medhavi Singh 6-1, 6-1.

