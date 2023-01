Fardeen Quamar to take on Udit Kamboj in title clash 

January 19, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - JAIPUR

Fardeen Quamar defeated second seed Maan Kesarwani 7-5, 6-2 in the semifinals of the ₹100,000 AITA men’s tennis tournament in Jaipur on Thursday.

In the final, Fardeen will challenge top seed Udit Kamboj, who beat Shivank Bhatnagar in three sets.

Fardeen, however, was beaten in the doubles final in partnership with his father Qamaruddin Khan, by the top seeds Udit and Shivank 6-3, 6-4.

The results:

Singles, semifinals: Udit Kamboj bt Shivank Bhatnagar 6-3, 2-6, 6-3; Fardeen Quamar bt Maan Kesarwani 7-5, 6-2.

Quarterfinals: Udit bt Vaheen Patel 4-6, 7-6(4), 7-5; Shivank bt Yuvraj Soni 7-6(5), 6-3; Maan bt Shaurya Manik 7-6(4), 7-6(3); Fardeen bt Ayush Gurnani 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles (final): Udit Kamboj & Shivank Bhatnagar bt Fardeen Quamar & Qamaruddin Khan 6-3, 6-4.

