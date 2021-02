Arjun Kadhe advances in doubles

Potchefstroom

10 February 2021 22:14 IST

Arjun Kadhe, in partnership with Roberto Cid Subervi of the Dominican Republic, beat the third seeds Benjamin Bonzi and Tristan Lamasine of France 4-6, 6-4, 10-4 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament here in South Africa on Wednesday.

The results:

$52,080 Challenger, Potchefstroom, South Africa: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Roberto Cid Subervi (Dom)s & Arjun Kadhe bt Benjamin Bonzi & Tristan Lamasine (Fra) 4-6, 6-4, [10-4].

$25,000 ITF women, Potchefstroom, South Africa: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Naomi Broady & Eden Silva (GBR) bt Nuna Parrizas-Diaz (Esp) & Riya Bhatia 3-6, 6-1, [10-7].

$15,000 ITF women, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Monika Kilnarova (Cze) & Sofia Sewing (US) bt Elena-Teodora Cadar (Rou) & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 6-4, 6-0.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Singles (first round): Kristina Dmitruk (Blr) bt Zeel Desai 0-6, 6-3, 7-5.

$15,000 ITF women, Antalya, Turkey: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Victoria Mikhaylova (Rus) & Sohyun Park (Kor) bt Vlada Katic (Isr) & Sathwika Sama 4-6, 6-2, [10-4].

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: Singles (first round): Erik Crepaldi (Ita) bt Sidharth Rawat 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Aidan Mchugh (GBR) & Anirudh Chandrasekar bt Zsombor Piros & Mate Valkusz (Hun) 3-6, 6-3, [10-7].