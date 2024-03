March 23, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

Arjun Kadhe and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan beat Francisco Cabral and Henrique Rocha of Portugal 6-4, 7-6(4) in the doubles semifinals of the €74,825 Challenger tennis tournament in Murcia, Spain.

The Indian pair is scheduled to play the top seeds Theo Arribage of France and Victor Cornea of Romania in the final

The results: €74,825 Challenger, Murcia, Spain: Doubles (semifinals): Arjun Kadhe & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bt Francisco Cabral & Henrique Rocha (Por) 6-4, 7-6(4).

