Argentina beats India in Junior Davis Cup

Sports Bureau November 04, 2022 20:19 IST

Sports Bureau November 04, 2022 20:19 IST

India had finished fourth in the group as it lost to Czech Republic, Italy and Britain

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India had finished fourth in the group as it lost to Czech Republic, Italy and Britain

Indian team put up a better fare but got beaten 2-1 by Argentina in the positional play-off in the Junior Davis Cup under-16 World Group tennis competition in Antalya, Turkey, on Friday. India managed to win the doubles after losing the two singles matches. India will next play Mexico, which was beaten by Morocco. India had finished fourth in the group as it lost to Czech Republic, Italy and Britain. It will be fighting for a better spot in the bottom four slots of the 16-team event. The results: Positional play-off: Argentina bt India 2-1 (Valentin Garay bt Kriish Tyagi 6-2, 6-2; Maximo Zeitune bt Rushil Khosla 6-4, 4-6, [10-0]; Lucca Guercio & Valentin Garay lost to Rushil & Vansh Nandal 4-1, 3-5 [7-10]).



Our code of editorial values