Tennis

Argentina beats India in Junior Davis Cup

Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian team put up a better fare but got beaten 2-1 by Argentina in the positional play-off in the Junior Davis Cup under-16 World Group tennis competition in Antalya, Turkey, on Friday.

India managed to win the doubles after losing the two singles matches. India will next play Mexico, which was beaten by Morocco.

India had finished fourth in the group as it lost to Czech Republic, Italy and Britain. It will be fighting for a better spot in the bottom four slots of the 16-team event.

The results:

Positional play-off: Argentina bt India 2-1 (Valentin Garay bt Kriish Tyagi 6-2, 6-2; Maximo Zeitune bt Rushil Khosla 6-4, 4-6, [10-0]; Lucca Guercio & Valentin Garay lost to Rushil & Vansh Nandal 4-1, 3-5 [7-10]).


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
tennis
sport
India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 4, 2022 11:06:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/argentina-beats-india-in-junior-davis-cup/article66097076.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY