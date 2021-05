Annika Kannan and Nora Ayala Serra of Spain were beaten 6-0, 6-2 by Isabelle Haverlag and Suzan Lamens in the pre-quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here.

The results: Singles (qualifying third and final round): Andreea Amalia Rosca (Rou) bt Riya Bhatia 7-5, 6-2; Andreea Priscariu (Rou) bt Karman Kaur Thandi 6-3, 5-7, [10-7].

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Isabelle Haverlag & Suzan Lamens (Ned) bt Nora Ayala Serra (Esp) & Annika Kannan 6-0, 6-2.