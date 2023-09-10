ADVERTISEMENT

Anna Danilina-Haari Haliovaara clinch U.S. Open mixed doubles title

September 10, 2023 02:10 am | Updated 02:11 am IST - New York

Anna Danilina-Haari Haliovaara defeated top seeds Austin Krajicek and Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 to lift the trophy at the hard-court Grand Slam

ANI

Harri Heliovaara of Finland and Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan hold up the championship trophy after defeating Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek during the mixed doubles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships. | Photo Credit: AP

Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Haari Haliovaara of Finland defeated top seeds Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek to clinch the U.S. Open mixed doubles crown. Playing together for the first time, Danilina and Heliovaara suffered defeat in just one set during their title run.

The pair defeated top seeds Krajicek and Pegula 6-3, 6-4 to lift the trophy at the hard-court Grand Slam on Saturday. "I have no words. It was an amazing run. It's been a pleasure. To many more," Danilina was quoted as saying by WTA. 

“We stayed here for a long time, three weeks in New York. But it was worth it, every minute. Happy to lift the trophy… I have to thank my partner. She is the reason we’re standing here. I didn’t know you two weeks ago, but now I know you very well. Thank you very much Anna," Heliovaara said. 

Throughout the whole 72-minute final at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Danilina and Heliovaara were nimble on their returns. In the second set of the match, they broke Krajicek's serve, completing their victory after converting three of their six break opportunities. Danilina and Heliovaara won their match against home favourites Pegula and Krajicek to cap off a nearly flawless trip to New York, where they only dropped one set in five matches at Flushing Meadows.

