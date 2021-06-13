Ankita & Wachaczyk lose semifinals

Nottingham

13 June 2021 05:03 IST

Ankita Raina and Julia Wachaczyk of Germany lost 6-4, 7-6(3) to second seeds Caroline Dolehide and Storm Sanders in the doubles semifinals of the $235,238 WTA tennis tournament on grass here on Saturday.

In the ITF men’s tournament in Tunisia, Siddhant Banthia won the doubles title in partnership with Park Uisung of Korea. The Indo-Korean pair got a walkover from Jeremy Beale and Ajeet Rai in the final.

Other results: $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Semifinals: Park Uisung & Siddhant Banthia bt Matias Franco Descotte (Arg) & Filip Peliwo (Can) 2-6, 6-4, [10-7].

