Tennis

Ankita & Wachaczyk lose semifinals

Ankita Raina and Julia Wachaczyk of Germany lost 6-4, 7-6(3) to second seeds Caroline Dolehide and Storm Sanders in the doubles semifinals of the $235,238 WTA tennis tournament on grass here on Saturday.

In the ITF men’s tournament in Tunisia, Siddhant Banthia won the doubles title in partnership with Park Uisung of Korea. The Indo-Korean pair got a walkover from Jeremy Beale and Ajeet Rai in the final.

Other results: $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Semifinals: Park Uisung & Siddhant Banthia bt Matias Franco Descotte (Arg) & Filip Peliwo (Can) 2-6, 6-4, [10-7].


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 13, 2021 5:03:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/ankita-wachaczyk-lose-semifinals/article34800547.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY