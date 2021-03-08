Ankita shocks Errani; Ramkumar in main draw

Ankita Raina beat former World No. 5 Sara Errani 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first qualifying round of the WTA 250 Abierto Zapopan event in Guadalajara, Mexico.

In the ATP 250 Qatar Open in Doha, Ramkumar Ramanathan beat second seed and the 95th ranked Norbert Gambos of Slovakia 6-3, 6-1 to make the main draw.

