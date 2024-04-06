GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Ankita Raina wins doubles title in Japan

It was the 29th doubles title in the professional circuit for the 31-year-old Ankita. She has 11 singles titles to her credit

April 06, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated April 07, 2024 03:56 am IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
Doubles champions, Chia Yi Tsao and Ankita Raina in the ITF women’s tennis tournament in Japan on Saturday.

Doubles champions, Chia Yi Tsao and Ankita Raina in the ITF women’s tennis tournament in Japan on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Anita Raina in partnership with Chia Yi Tsao of Taiwan beat Madeleine Brooks and Eudice Wong Chong 6-4, 6-4 in the doubles final of the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Kashiwa, Japan, on Saturday.

It was the 29th doubles title in the professional circuit for the 31-year-old Ankita. She has 11 singles titles to her credit.

In the €651,865 ATP tournament in Marrakech, Morocco, Yuki Bhambri in partnership with Albano Olivetti of france was beaten 7-5, 3-6, [10-7] in the doubles semifinals by second seeds Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler. Yuki and partner collected €9,600 and 90 ATP points.

Sriram Balaji and Andre Begemann also lost the doubles semifinals in Houston, USA, to fourth seeds Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson 10-3 in the super tie-break, and collected $10,970 and 90 points.

The results:

€651, 865 ATP, Marrakech, Morocco

Doubles (semifinals): Alexander Erler & Lucas Miedler (Aut) bt Yuki Bhambri & Albano Olivetti (Fra) 7-5, 3-6, [10-7].

$742,350 ATP, Houston, USA

Doubles (semifinals): Max Purcell & Jordan Thompson (Aus) bt Sriram Balaji & Andre Begemann (Ger) 6-7(5), 6-2, [10-3].

$40,000 ITF women, Kashiwa, Japan

Doubles (final): Ankita Raina & Chia Yi Tsao (Tpe) bt Madeleine Brooks (GBR) & Eudice Wong Chong (Hkg) 6-4, 6-4.

$25,000 ITF women, Bujumbura, Burundi

Doubles (semifinals): Weronika Falkowska (Pol) & Stephanie Visscher (Ned) bt Riya Bhatia & Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) 2-6, 6-3, [10-8].

