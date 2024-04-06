Ankita Raina wins doubles title in Japan

April 06, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated April 07, 2024 03:56 am IST - NEW DELHI

Anita Raina in partnership with Chia Yi Tsao of Taiwan beat Madeleine Brooks and Eudice Wong Chong 6-4, 6-4 in the doubles final of the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Kashiwa, Japan, on Saturday.

It was the 29th doubles title in the professional circuit for the 31-year-old Ankita. She has 11 singles titles to her credit.

In the €651,865 ATP tournament in Marrakech, Morocco, Yuki Bhambri in partnership with Albano Olivetti of france was beaten 7-5, 3-6, [10-7] in the doubles semifinals by second seeds Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler. Yuki and partner collected €9,600 and 90 ATP points.

Sriram Balaji and Andre Begemann also lost the doubles semifinals in Houston, USA, to fourth seeds Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson 10-3 in the super tie-break, and collected $10,970 and 90 points.

The results:

€651, 865 ATP, Marrakech, Morocco

Doubles (semifinals): Alexander Erler & Lucas Miedler (Aut) bt Yuki Bhambri & Albano Olivetti (Fra) 7-5, 3-6, [10-7].

$742,350 ATP, Houston, USA

Doubles (semifinals): Max Purcell & Jordan Thompson (Aus) bt Sriram Balaji & Andre Begemann (Ger) 6-7(5), 6-2, [10-3].

$40,000 ITF women, Kashiwa, Japan

Doubles (final): Ankita Raina & Chia Yi Tsao (Tpe) bt Madeleine Brooks (GBR) & Eudice Wong Chong (Hkg) 6-4, 6-4.

$25,000 ITF women, Bujumbura, Burundi

Doubles (semifinals): Weronika Falkowska (Pol) & Stephanie Visscher (Ned) bt Riya Bhatia & Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) 2-6, 6-3, [10-8].

