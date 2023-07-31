ADVERTISEMENT

Ankita Raina makes WTA main draw in Prague

July 31, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Ankita Raina was blanked by Dayana Yastrenska of Ukraine in the second and final qualifying round of the $259,303 WTA tennis tournament in Prague, Czech Republic. However, she made the main draw as a lucky loser and will play former world No.16 Barbora Strycova.

The results:

$2,178,980 ATP, Washington DC, USA

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Qualifying singles (first round): Bruno Kuzuhara (USA) bt Mukund Sasikumar 6-4, 6-2.

Qualifying doubles (second and final round): Alexander Bublik (Kaz) & Tallon Griekspoor (Ned) bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 7-5, 4-6, [10-6]; First round: Anirudh & Vijay Sundar bt Radu Albot (Mda) & John-Patrick Smith (Aus) 6-4, 6-7(4), [11-9].

$259,303 WTA, Prague, Czech Republic

Qualifying singles (secoond and final round): Dayana Yastremska (Ukr) bt Ankita Raina 6-0, 6-0; First round: Ankita bt Amelie Smekalova (Cze) 6-3, 6-2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US