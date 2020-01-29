Tennis

Ankita Raina in second round

more-in

Ankita Raina sailed past Chanel Simmonds of South Africa 6-1, 6-1 in the first round of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here on Wednesday. Qualifier Kai-Chen Chang of Chinese Taipei won 5-2, 6-1 over Riya Bhatia.

In the $25,000 men’s event, Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Maximilian Neuchrist of Austria shocked top seeds Timur Khabibulin and Denis Yevseyev 6-2, 4-6, [10-4] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals.

The results:

$25,000 ITF men, Nonthaburi: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Maximilian Neuchrist (Aut) & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Timur Khabibulin & Denis Yevseyev (Kaz) 6-2, 4-6, [10-4].

$15,000 ITF men, Cairo: First round: Henrik Traskin (Ltu) bt S.D. Prajwal Dev 4-6, 7-6(3), 5-1 (retired).

$25,000 ITF women, Nonthaburi: First round: Ankita Raina bt Chanel Simmonds (RSA) 6-1, 6-1; Kai-Chen Chang (Tpe) bt Riya Bhatia 6-2, 6-1.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tennis
sports event
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2020 8:56:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/ankita-raina-in-second-round/article30685599.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY