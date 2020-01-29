Ankita Raina in second round

Ankita Raina sailed past Chanel Simmonds of South Africa 6-1, 6-1 in the first round of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here on Wednesday. Qualifier Kai-Chen Chang of Chinese Taipei won 5-2, 6-1 over Riya Bhatia.
In the $25,000 men’s event, Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Maximilian Neuchrist of Austria shocked top seeds Timur Khabibulin and Denis Yevseyev 6-2, 4-6, [10-4] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals.
The results:
$25,000 ITF men, Nonthaburi: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Maximilian Neuchrist (Aut) & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Timur Khabibulin & Denis Yevseyev (Kaz) 6-2, 4-6, [10-4].
$15,000 ITF men, Cairo: First round: Henrik Traskin (Ltu) bt S.D. Prajwal Dev 4-6, 7-6(3), 5-1 (retired).
$25,000 ITF women, Nonthaburi: First round: Ankita Raina bt Chanel Simmonds (RSA) 6-1, 6-1; Kai-Chen Chang (Tpe) bt Riya Bhatia 6-2, 6-1.
