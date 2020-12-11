Tennis

Ankita Raina enters doubles final

India’s Ankita Raina and Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia reached the doubles final with a 6-7(1), 6-3, [10-2] victory over Anna Blinkova of Russia and Heather Watson of Great Britain in the $100,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament on Friday.

Ankita and her partner had earlier knocked out the second seeds.

The results: Ankita Raina & Ekaterine Gorgodze (Geo) bt Anna Blinkova (Rus) & Heather Watson (GBR) 6-7(1), 6-3, [10-2].

Semifinals: Ankita & Gorgodze bt Kirsten Flipkens (Bel) & Andreja Klepac (Slo) 7-6(3), 6-1.

